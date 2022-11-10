Rutgers 88, Sacred Heart 50

Galette 5-10 0-0 10, Johnson 2-4 0-3 4, McGuire 3-9 0-0 6, Sixsmith 3-10 0-0 7, Solomon 5-8 1-1 14, Reilly 2-4 0-0 5, Espinal-Guzman 1-2 2-4 4, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Coursey 0-1 0-0 0, Mello 0-2 0-0 0, Ferraresi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 3-8 50.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1