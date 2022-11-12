Rutgers 73, Mass.-Lowell 65

Al.Blunt 2-5 0-0 6, Brooks 8-14 1-3 17, Coulibaly 7-12 4-5 18, Hammond 2-6 0-0 4, Hikim 4-11 0-1 8, Watkins 3-6 0-0 8, Withers 0-4 0-0 0, Covington 0-1 2-2 2, O'Connor 1-4 0-0 2, Mincey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 7-11 65.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1