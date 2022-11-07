Rutgers 73, Hofstra 68

Swint 7-11 0-1 14, Ineza 0-9 0-0 0, Knights 0-1 2-2 2, Nicholson 7-14 0-0 16, Thomas 4-15 4-4 16, Ross-Barnes 5-10 2-3 12, Fargo 0-3 1-2 1, Gooden 2-6 1-2 7, Von Essen 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-69 10-14 68
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball