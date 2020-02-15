Ruffridge helps No. 24 Missouri State get revenge 88-57

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Elle Ruffridge came off the bench to score 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and No. 24 Missouri State got revenge for its only Missouri Valley Conference loss with an 88-57 romp past Southern Illinois on Saturday.

Alexa Willard added 13 points and Jasmine Franklin earned her ninth double-double with 10 points and a career-high-matching 14 rebounds for the Bears (21-3, 11-1).

Missouri State has won seven straight since a 70-68 loss at Southern Illinois on Jan. 17. Gabby Walker scored with 1.3 seconds left for the upset when Missouri State went 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

The Bears were 9 of 15 with three triples, racing to a 26-15 lead after one quarter of the rematch and led 50-29 at the half, thanks to 62% shooting. It got worse in the third quarter when the Bears missed their first two shots and made their last nine, all three of their 3s.

Missouri State finished 8 of 16 on 3s despite going 0 for 3 in the fourth quarter and shot 57% even after a 4-for-14 fourth quarter.

Missouri State has 11 straight home wins, tying the JQH Arena record from 2011-12.

Nicole Martin scored 14 points for the Salukis (13-10, 5-7), who shot 35%. Makenzie Silvey, who averages 16.4 points and has 50 3s was 0 for 6 from distance and had six points.

