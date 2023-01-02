Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night.

Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone had an assist on Amadio's goal to break a team road point record he shared with Jack Eichel (November 2022), Max Pacioretty (2019-20) and Paul Stastny (2018-19). Stone has three goals and six assists during his streak.

It was a memorable night for Roy, who scored twice in a regular season game for the second time in his career. This was his 200th NHL contest.

Logan Thompson stopped 27 shots as he settled in after giving up a goal to Nathan MacKinnon just 25 seconds into the game. It was the fastest game-opening goal by an Avalanche player since MacKinnon scored 11 seconds into a contest on Oct. 13, 2018, according to NHL Stats.

Down 3-1 midway through the third, Mikko Rantanen pushed in the puck for a goal that was awarded after a brief review with just under 9 minutes remaining. The Avalanche couldn't capitalize on a late power play (they went 0 for 5) or after pulling goaltender Alexandar Georgiev with around two minutes left.

Georgiev made 25 saves for the Avalanche, who dropped their fourth straight game (0-3-1). They had shots from Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher ring off the post.

MacKinnon quickly scored in his second game back from an injury that caused the speedy forward to miss nearly a month. Later in the first, MacKinnon nearly had an assist, only to have Rantanen's shot clang off the crossbar. The Golden Knights picked up the rebound, skated down the ice and tied it on Amadio's sixth goal of the season.

Colorado forward Darren Helm made his season debut after working his way back from a lower-body injury. Helm became the 38th different player the Avalanche have used, which is one away from tying the team’s record for most in a single season.

AROUND THE ICE

Avalanche C Evan Rodrigues was a late scratch with an upper-body injury. ... Bednar said captain Gabriel Landeskog was “nowhere close” to a return from arthroscopic knee surgery he had in October. ... D Josh Manson (lower body) was slated to start skating Tuesday. ... Avalanche D Andreas Englund and Knights F Keegan Kolesar picked up five-minute major penalties for fighting.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Host Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Avalanche: At Vancouver on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports