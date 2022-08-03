Rosario hits 450-foot homer, Guardians top Diamondbacks 7-4

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario hit a mammoth three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez added a solo shot, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Rosario’s 450-foot drive to dead center was the longest of the season at Progressive Field, topping the 447-footer by Boston’s Alex Verdugo on June 25. His sixth homer of the year lifted Cleveland to a 4-0 lead in the fifth.

Shane Bieber (6-6) struck out eight over six innings in his 100th career start, extending his winning streak in interleague games to eight. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner permitted two runs and four hits without issuing a walk.

Gonzalez homered off Kevin Ginkel in the sixth and doubled home a run in the seventh to push the Guardians’ advantage to 7-2. José Ramírez and Myles Straw also drove in a run as Cleveland remained one game behind AL Central-leading Minnesota.

Arizona left-hander Tommy Henry (0-1) pitched five innings in his major league debut, surrendering four runs and four hits. The native of Portage, Michigan — a four-hour drive from Cleveland — had a sizeable cheering section behind home plate.

Alek Thomas hit a two-run homer off Bieber in the sixth and Geraldo Perdomo connected for a two-run shot against Eli Morgan in the ninth. Thomas, Daulton Varsho and Jose Herrera each had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who ended their six-game road trip with five losses.

Rosario went 2 for 4 and scored twice, taking over the AL lead with 118 hits. Steven Kwan singled to push his hitting streak to 17 games for the Guardians, the longest by a rookie since Pittsburgh’s Ke’Bryan Hayes had a 19-gamer in 2020-2021.

The Guardians won twice in the three-game set, denying Arizona its first series victory in Cleveland in 20 years. The teams have split 22 all-time meetings.

NEXT MAN UP

Guardians third baseman Tyler Freeman, one of the top-rated prospects in the organization, was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and singled in his big league debut. He went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Freeman batted .279 for the Clippers while making 35 starts at shortstop, 33 at second base and three at third.

“We’re going to move Tyler around a bit because we will have some flexibility there,” manager Terry Francona said. “He has a little presence about him already.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP Tyler Gilbert (left elbow sprain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list in order to clear a 40-man roster spot for Henry. Gilbert threw a no-hitter in his first start in the majors on Aug. 14, 2021, against San Diego.

Guardians: RHP Cody Morris (right shoulder strain), who has been on the IL since April 7, reported to Triple-A Columbus on a rehab assignment. Morris made three starts in the Arizona Complex League in July, tossing six scoreless innings.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-10, 3.83 ERA) opens a three-game series Friday against Colorado at Chase Field.

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (2-9, 4.33 ERA) takes the hill Thursday as Cleveland continues its homestand against Houston. Plesac is tied for third in the AL in losses after entering the season with a 22-14 record over 54 starts.

