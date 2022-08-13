Romanian teen swimmer Popovici breaks 2009 mark in 100 free Aug. 13, 2022 Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 2:49 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 First placed Romania's David Popovici celebrates on the podium of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 RESENDING TO PROVIDE AN ALTERNATIVE CROP OF AJM190 - Romania's David Popovici competes during the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 First placed Romania's David Popovici celebrates on the podium of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 First placed Romania's David Popovici celebrates on the podium of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 First placed Romania's David Popovici celebrates on the podium at the end of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 From left, second placed Hungary's Kristof Milak, first placed Romania's David Popovici and third placed Italy's Alessandro Miressi celebrate on the podium of the men's 100m freestyle final at the European swimming championships, in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ROME (AP) — Seventeen-year-old David Popovici of Romania became the youngest swimmer to break the world swimming record in the men's 100-meter freestyle Saturday, beating the mark set more than 13 years ago in the same pool.
Popovici touched in 46.86 seconds at the European championships to top the time of 46.91 set by Brazil's César Cielo at the 2009 world championships, which also were held at Rome's historic Foro Italico.