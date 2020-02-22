Roland scores 25 to carry Northeastern over Drexel 77-68

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Roland scored 25 points as Northeastern beat Drexel 77-68 on Saturday.

Shaquille Walters had 16 points for Northeastern (14-14, 8-8 Colonial Athletic Association), which broke its five-game road losing streak. Maxime Boursiquot added 10 points and eight rebounds. Bolden Brace also had 10 points.

Camren Wynter had 20 points for the Dragons (13-16, 6-10), whose losing streak reached five games. James Butler added 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. T.J. Bickerstaff had seven rebounds.

Northeastern made 22 of 25 free throws to 7 of 12 for Drexel.

The Huskies improve to 2-0 against the Dragons for the season. Northeastern defeated Drexel 85-52 on Jan. 23.

Northeastern takes on James Madison at home on Thursday. Drexel takes on UNC Wilmington on the road on Thursday.

