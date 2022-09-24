Rogers throws for 6 TDs, Mississippi St. rolls Bowling Green ROBBIE FAULK Sep. 24, 2022 Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 4:44 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Mississippi State wide receiver Jamire Calvin (6) catches a touchdown pass against Bowling Green during the first half of their NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Mississippi State wide receiver Jamire Calvin (6) is congratulated by teammates following his two-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Bowling Green in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Bowling Green wide receiver Tyrone Broden (0) holds on to a 25-yard touchdown reception pass while Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson (3) attempts to strip the ball away during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking (4) runs away from an attempted tackle by Bowling Green cornerback Jordan Oladokun (10) on his way to a 26-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking (4) is pursued by Bowling Green safety Trent Simms (8) after catching a pass for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Bowling Green wide receiver Tyrone Broden (0) holds on to a 25-yard touchdown reception pass against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Bowling Green quarterback Camden Orth (12) passes against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Bowling Green running back Nick Mosley (5) runs for a first down against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for 406 yards and tied a school record with six touchdown passes on Saturday as Mississippi State bounced back from a loss with a 45-14 win over Bowling Green.
After having a more balanced attack than normal for most of the first two games, the Air Raid returned for Mike Leach’s team against the Falcons. Rogers was 38-of-49 passing, finding 12 different receivers.