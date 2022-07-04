Rodriguez's HR, Raleigh's 4 RBIs carry M's past Padres 8-2 BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer July 4, 2022 Updated: July 4, 2022 11:40 p.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Julio Rodriguez sent a drive almost to the top of the brick warehouse in the left-field corner and pointed to the relievers in the bullpen who were also watching his monster two-run homer sail out of Petco Park.
“I thought it would be pretty cool to hit one up there but I wasn't really like thinking about hitting it out there,” Rodriguez said after the Seattle Mariners beat the listless San Diego Padres 8-2 Monday.