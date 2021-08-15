Rodriguez beats O's again; Boston wins 6-2 to finish sweep

BOSTON (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez was sharp against Baltimore again, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer and the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep with a 6-2 victory Sunday, sending the Orioles to their 11th straight loss.

Boston has won four of five games after losing 10 of 12 and falling out of first place in the AL East.

The Orioles have been outscored 104-34 during their second-longest skid this season. They had a 14-game losing streak in May.

Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins went 0 for 5, halting his 20-game hitting streak. It was the longest by an Oriole since Adam Jones had a 20-game streak in 2012.

Rodriguez (9-6) allowed a first-inning unearned run and three singles, striking out six and walking three in six innings. In his last 12 appearances against Baltimore, he’s 9-0 with a 1.81 ERA. The 28-year-old lefty was originally signed by the Orioles in 2010 before being dealt to Boston four years later.

Red Sox right-hander Adam Ottavino had to leave with a left shoulder contusion after getting hit by Jorge Mateo’s hard liner for an RBI single in the seventh.

Martinez homered off a billboard above the Green Monster in the first against Keegan Akin (0-7) after his throw in the top of the inning bounced away from the cutoff man for an error, allowing Austin Hays to score.

Kyle Schwarber was back in the lineup for Boston after having Saturday off. He went 2 for 4 with two doubles, his first hits with the Red Sox. The 28-year-old slugger, sidelined since July 2 with a strained right hamstring, made his debut on Friday after being acquired from Washington at the trade deadline.

Kiké Hernández had an RBI single off the right foot of third-base umpire Will Little, who tried to jump over the grounder down the line during a three-run sixth.

DAY AFTER

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said LHP Chris Sale, who made his first big league appearance in just over two years Saturday, felt fine and is in line to make his next scheduled start Friday at Fenway Park against Texas.

The 32-year-old Sale had Tommy John surgery on his 31st birthday — March 30, 2020. He gave up two runs — on solo homers — with eight strikeouts and no walks over five innings during an 89-pitch outing.

ROSTER MOVES

Boston claimed INF Travis Shaw off waivers from Milwaukee. He played with the Red Sox in 2015 and 2016.

Shaw hadn’t played with the Brewers since June 9 due to a dislocated shoulder. He hit .191 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 56 games, playing 1B and 3B.

The Orioles selected the contracts of LHP Fernando Abad and RHP Konner Wade from Triple-A Norfolk. To make room, they optioned RHP Dusten Knight to Norfolk and designated RHP Adam Plutko for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde said LHP Bruce Zimmermann (biceps) has a chance to pitch before the season ends, but he had a setback recently when he sprained his ankle doing exercises.

Red Sox: Placed LHP Josh Taylor on the COVID-19 injured list and recalled C Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester. … Cora said bench coach Will Venable, who tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend in Toronto, and first-base coach Tom Goodwin, deemed a close contact, could be allowed to leave Canada soon and join the team in New York for Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Yankees.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Matt Harvey (6-11, 6.10 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday when they open a four-game series on the road against the AL East-leading Rays.

Red Sox: Off Monday before a day/night doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports