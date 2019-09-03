Rob Trifone to be inducted into the CHSCA Hall of Fame

Rob Trifone, Darien’s head football coach for the past 12 seasons, has been selected for induction into the Connecticut High School Coaches Association (CHSCA) Hall of Fame.

Trifone will be introduced and honored at halftime of the UConn Huskies’ football game against Illinois at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at Rentschler Field. There will also be an induction dinner in November.

“I am very humbled to be mentioned in the same category with the greatest football coaches in Connecticut history,” Trifone said. “I have been fortunate to have worked alongside incredibly loyal staff members as well as some of the greatest young men a coach could ever ask for.”

Trifone has been coaching football for 40 years, starting with 26 seasons at Brien McMahon, including 18 as the head coach. He won two FCIAC and one state championship with the Senators.

In 2005, he joined the Darien coaching staff as an assistant, eventually taking over as head coach in 2007. During his time with the Blue Wave, Trifone’s teams have won four FCIAC and three state championships from 2015 to 2017.

Darien football coach Rob Trifone works with his players during a team practice at Darien High School on Sept. 6, 2017.

Trifone has one of the highest career winning percentages in Connecticut history at .741 with an overall record of 241-82-1. He has won 10 FCIAC Divisional titles, six FCIAC championships, and four state titles, and was the state runner-up three times.

The Darien Blue Wave received the Joseph Kelly Award as the No. 1 team in Connecticut in 2015, 2016 and 2017, becoming just the second team in state history to win the award in three consecutive years.

Trifone was inducted into the FCIAC Coaching Hall of Fame in 2014, and has also been named Coach of the Year 16 times, including two times by the National Football Foundation, one by the CT High School Coaches Association and four times by the FCIAC.

Trifone also teaches biology at DHS and is married to Marj Trifone, head coach of the Blue Wave girls swimming and diving team.

Trifone will begin his 13th season as the Wave’s head coach on Friday, Sept. 13, when Darien hosts the Ludlowe Falcons at 7 p.m.