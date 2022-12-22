Rider 77, Marist 71

Cooley 2-5 1-2 7, Ingo 3-5 0-3 6, Gardner 9-20 1-1 21, Harris 4-10 2-2 13, Brickner 3-8 2-2 8, Farris 4-10 0-0 12, Daughtry 1-3 0-0 3, Saint-Furcy 0-0 0-0 0, Salton 0-1 1-2 1, Belton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 7-12 71.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies