Rider 67, Manhattan 65

Padgett 0-2 0-0 0, Roberts 7-7 4-5 18, Brennen 2-7 0-1 5, Nelson 3-12 3-3 9, Watson 4-6 0-0 12, Stewart 4-11 0-0 12, Hayun 1-3 0-0 3, Cisse 2-3 2-6 6, Jewell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 9-15 65.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships