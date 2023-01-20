Rider 65, Niagara 62

Gray 5-8 4-4 18, Iorio 4-5 3-4 15, Erving 1-4 0-0 3, Moore 3-8 0-0 7, Thomasson 6-13 2-2 17, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Kasperzyk 1-3 0-0 2, Bayless 0-1 0-0 0, Obioha 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 9-10 62.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships