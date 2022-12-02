Rice 68, TCU 58

Cravens 2-3 1-2 5, Ibeh 8-14 1-2 17, Fisher 2-4 0-0 5, Makolo 3-6 1-2 7, Taiwo 3-13 7-7 15, Godfrey 1-2 0-0 2, Manumaleuga 1-5 3-4 5, White 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 21-52 13-17 58
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute