Rice 109, Jarvis Christian 64

Holifield 2-4 2-2 7, Nwogu 4-10 2-3 10, Cargo 4-9 0-0 11, Dill 2-8 0-1 6, Russell 1-6 0-0 3, Robertson 4-9 2-2 12, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, I.Smith 3-4 1-2 7, Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Bradley 0-2 0-1 0, J.Lewis 2-7 0-0 5, L.Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 0-4 0-0 0, Womack 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-70 8-13 64.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies