Rhode Island 84, San Francisco 71
Recommended Video:
Jurkatamm 3-6 0-2 6, Kane 0-1 0-0 0, Bouyea 8-17 3-3 22, Milstead 1-6 1-1 3, Shabazz 5-20 2-3 15, Ryuny 6-13 2-2 19, Kunen 2-9 0-0 4, Visser 0-0 2-2 2, Hawthorne 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-75 10-13 71.
Walker 6-7 2-2 14, Makhe.Mitchell 2-2 0-0 4, Martin 2-3 2-2 7, Russell 4-11 11-11 21, Sheppard 1-7 2-2 4, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Carey 3-7 5-6 11, Leggett 3-3 5-6 11, Makhi.Mitchell 0-4 5-6 5, Harris 1-3 2-5 4. Totals 23-50 34-40 84.
Halftime_Rhode Island 38-28. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 11-40 (Ryuny 5-11, Bouyea 3-8, Shabazz 3-12, Jurkatamm 0-1, Hawthorne 0-2, Kunen 0-2, Milstead 0-4), Rhode Island 4-15 (Russell 2-6, Martin 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Carey 0-1, Harris 0-1, Walker 0-1, Sheppard 0-2). Fouled Out_Jurkatamm, Ryuny. Rebounds_San Francisco 35 (Ryuny 10), Rhode Island 36 (Walker 10). Assists_San Francisco 11 (Bouyea 5), Rhode Island 9 (Russell 4). Total Fouls_San Francisco 25, Rhode Island 16.