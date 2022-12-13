Rhode Island 77, Mass.-Lowell 75, OT

Al.Blunt 1-4 0-0 3, Brooks 7-11 1-2 15, Coulibaly 6-14 4-4 16, Hammond 3-8 4-5 11, Hikim 5-18 0-0 10, Covington 3-7 2-2 10, Morris 2-3 1-1 5, Mincey 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 29-69 12-14 75.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs