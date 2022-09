ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Reynolds' threw a 2-yard scoring pass to Grant DuBose with 17 seconds left and Charlotte reclaimed the lead and went on to beat Georgia State 42-41 on Saturday.

Reynolds threw for a career-high five touchdown passes, and his fourth occurred 10 seconds into the fourth quarter when he tossed a 31-yard screen pass to Henry Rutledge for a 35-27 49ers' lead.