Relieved Wild welcome Kaprizov back after summer in Russia DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer Sep. 22, 2022 Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 6:59 p.m.
Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov skates during NHL hockey training camp, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn.
FILE - Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Minnesota Wild take the ice for their first practice of training camp led by star left wing Kirill Kaprizov, whose return to Minnesota this summer from his native Russia was complicated, delayed and plenty stressful for the Wild amid the backdrop of political tension between the two countries.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Last summer, a long contract negotiation between Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild — plus the complication of international travel and COVID-19 protocols — put the star left wing's arrival for the start of training camp in question.
That process turned out to be a snap compared to this year.