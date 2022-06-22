Refsnyder hits 2-run homer as Red Sox sweep Tigers, 6-2

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BOSTON (AP) — Rob Refsnyder hit a two-run homer in the third inning and the Boston Red Sox posted their third series sweep of the season, powering past the Detroit Tigers 6-2 on Wednesday night.
Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo each added a two-run double as Boston won for the eighth time in 10 games. Michael Wacha (6-1) pitched six innings, allowing two runs and five hits with seven strikeouts to help the Red Sox improve to a season-high eight games above .500.