Reds snap six-game losing streak, beat Cardinals 3-2 WARREN MAYES, Associated Press Sep. 15, 2022 Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 11:43 p.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nick Senzel and Aristides Aquino hit solo home runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 Thursday night to snap a six-game losing streak in the opener of a five-game series.
The loss cut the Cardinals' lead in the National League Central to 7 1/2 games over the idle Milwaukee Brewers.