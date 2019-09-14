Red Sox on track for $13M luxury tax despite mediocre record

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are on track to pay a $13.05 million luxury tax for a season in which they are likely to miss the playoffs.

The World Series champions' payroll for purposes of the tax increased from $239.7 million on opening day to $242.8 million on Aug. 31, according to calculations by the commissioner's office obtained by The Associated Press. That is well over the $206 million threshold where the tax begins.

As of opening day, the Red Sox were projected for an $11.76 million tax.

Boston entered Saturday with a 77-70 record, 8½ games out for the second AL wild card with 15 games remaining. The Red Sox fired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski last weekend.

