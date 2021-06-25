Red Sox hold on for 4th straight win over Yankees, 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe had two RBIs, including go-ahead sacrifice fly in the third inning, and Boston’s pitchers held New York scoreless over the final seven innings to help the Red Sox post a 5-3 win over the Yankees on Friday night.

It was Boston’s fourth straight win over its rival, a streak that started with a three-game sweep in New York earlier in the month. Boston opened this three-game series in second place in the AL East, 3 1/2 games ahead of third-place New York.

The announced attendance of 36,869 was the first sellout of the season since Fenway went back to full capacity on May 29 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

New York reliever Zack Britton came out of the game in the eighth inning with what appeared to be a left hamstring injury.

Boston starter Martín Pérez allowed six hits and three runs over 3 2/3 innings, walking two and striking out three before being replaced by Hirokazu Sawamura.

Sawamura pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, turning it over to Garrett Whitlock (3-1) in the sixth, who got the win after allowing no runs and one hit over two innings. Adam Ottavino pitched a scoreless eighth, handing it over to Matt Barnes.

Barnes allowed two hits in in the ninth but struck out Clint Frazier and got DJ LeMahieu to hit into a game-ending double play to pick up his 16th save.

New York’s Domingo Germán (4-5) pitched four innings, yielding five hits and all four runs while striking out three and walking one to take the loss.

Boston’s bats got going early.

Bogaerts put the Red Sox up 2-0 in the first with a two-run double to center field. He then scored off Hunter Renfroe’s double to left field.

The Yankees got all the runs all back in the second, courtesy of some shaky defense by Boston. Giancarlo Stanton led off with a walk, followed by Luke Voit’s single. With one out Gia Urshela reached on an error by Bogaerts, loading the bases.

Miguel Andújar struck out, but Pérez walked Clint Frazier to put the Yankees on the scoreboard. DJ LeMahieu then tied the game up with a two-run single.

K CORNER

RHP Esteban Loaisiga became the third Yankees pitcher to strike out four in an inning when he did it in the seventh, joining A.J. Burnett in the sixth inning against Colorado on June 24, 2011, and Phil Hughes against Toronto in the fourth inning on Sept. 20, 2012. Michael Chavis reached on a wild pitch as he struck out, and Alex Verdugo, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts fanned in order.

HE’S OUT

Urshela narrowly avoided being tagged out as he slid into second on his leadoff double in the fourth inning.

He wasn’t as lucky just a pitch later when Miguel Andújar sent a sharp single to right field and Urshela was easily thrown out at home plate by Renfroe.

It was Renfroe’s 11th outfield assist, which leads the majors. It marked the 15th time the Yankees have made an out at home this season. That also tops in the majors.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Britton came out with one out in the eighth after throwing a pitch in the dirt to Renfroe. He was replaced by Luis Cessa. … Manager Aaron Boone said RHP Corey Kluber (right shoulder strain) is throwing at 75 feet but isn’t yet ready to stretch beyond that. … Boone said RHP Luis Severino, who return from Tommy John surgery was interrupted by a strained right hamstring, has been running and throwing. He could possibly be throwing off a mound in the next 5-10 days.

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (Tommy John surgery) is scheduled to face hitters during live batting practice Saturday, manager Alex Cora said. Sale will throw 20 pitches. He’s slated for another batting practice session next week.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Left-hander Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 4.03 ERA) is set to make his 15th start of the season. New York is 11-3 in his previous 14 starts.

Red Sox: Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (7-4, 3.90) leads Boston in wins and has gone five or more innings in 13 of his last 15 starts.

