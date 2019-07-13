https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-8-Dodgers-1-14092795.php
Red Sox 8, Dodgers 1
|Los Angeles
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Sager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Freese dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Bllnger rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Brdly J cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|K.Hrnan 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chavis 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Holt 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|31
|8
|8
|8
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|000—1
|Boston
|110
|001
|50x—8
DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Boston 3. 2B_Betts (21), Devers (26), C.Vazquez (13), Holt (5). HR_Verdugo (10), Devers (17), Bogaerts (18), C.Vazquez (15). SF_Betts (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Maeda L,7-6
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|7
|P.Baez
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Chargois
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Rosscup
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Boston
|E.Rodriguez W,10-4
|7
|5
|1
|1
|2
|10
|J.Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Velazquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Bill Miller; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_2:52. A_36,579 (37,731).
