Red Sox 7, Indians 6, 10 innings,
|Boston
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|3
|3
|Devers 3b
|6
|1
|6
|3
|Mercado cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Mrtinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Frman pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Jo.Rmir 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|M.Hrnan 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|R.Perez c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Vazqz ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|43
|7
|16
|7
|Totals
|39
|6
|9
|6
|Boston
|110
|022
|000
|1—7
|Cleveland
|000
|102
|201
|0—6
E_Devers (18). DP_Cleveland 2. LOB_Boston 11, Cleveland 6. 2B_Devers 4 (43), Lindor 2 (29). 3B_Betts (5). HR_Bradley Jr. (14), C.Santana (27), F.Reyes (29). SB_G.Allen (3). CS_Devers (8), Lindor (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Sale
|6
|2-3
|5
|5
|3
|2
|12
|M.Barnes H,19
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J.Taylor H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eovaldi H,4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Workman W,9-1 BS,5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cashner S,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cleveland
|Clevinger
|4
|2-3
|11
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Josh D.Smith
|2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Cimber
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wittgren L,4-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
M.Barnes pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Josh D.Smith (Bradley Jr.).
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Ted Barrett; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_4:07. A_26,662 (35,225).
