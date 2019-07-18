Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 0

Toronto Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Betts cf 3 2 2 1 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 1 1 3 Grrl Jr lf 4 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 2 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 Mrtinez rf 4 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0 C.Vazqz dh 3 0 0 0 Grrr Jr dh 2 0 0 0 Chavis 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 3 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 2 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 2 0 0 0 Travis 1b 2 1 1 0 Drury 3b 3 0 1 0 M.Hrnan ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Leon c 4 1 1 1 Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 31 5 7 5

Toronto 000 000 000—0 Boston 000 040 10x—5

DP_Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 7. 2B_Travis (1). HR_Betts (14), Devers (19).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Pannone L,2-4 4 1-3 5 4 4 2 3 Shafer 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 Law 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 2 Biagini 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Boston Sale W,4-9 6 2 0 0 2 12 Walden 2 0 0 0 0 1 Dar.Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Walden (D.Jansen). WP_Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:50. A_35,357 (37,731).