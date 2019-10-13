Receiver Tyreek Hill back, playing for Chiefs vs. Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs have wide receiver Tyreek Hill back and active for the first time since Week 1.

Hill is active Sunday against Houston for the first time since hurting his collarbone while getting tackled along the sideline in Jacksonville. He returned to practice last week but did not play in the Chiefs' loss to the Colts.

That was the only good news for the Chiefs, who are missing starting offensive linemen Eric Fisher (groin) and Andrew Wylie (ankle) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) on offense, and starting linebacker Anthony Hitchens (groin) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) on defense.

The Texans are without cornerback Johnathan Joseph, who showed up on the injury report Friday with a hamstring injury. They are also without wide receiver Kenny Stills because of a hamstring injury.

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will miss his third consecutive game because of an apparent back injury. Ramsey was listed as inactive three days after owner Shad Khan said he expected the disgruntled defender to play against the Saints.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is active despite an ankle injury that had him questionable against Jacksonville.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson will be missing two starters in front of him as left tackle Duane Brown (biceps) and right guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) will miss Sunday's game with injuries. The team did not announce their replacements.

The Browns are still without starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams, both sitting out their fourth game in a row with hamstring injuries. Wide receiver Rashard Higgins is back after missing the past four games with a knee injury suffered in the first half of the opener.

The Baltimore Ravens will be without two key starters against the winless Bengals. Rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown and middle linebacker Patrick Onwausor are inactive with ankle injuries. Brown leads all rookie receivers in catches (21), yards receiving (326) and touchdown receptions (3), and Onwausor is Baltimore's leading tackler with 29.

The Bengals will play a sixth straight game without offensive tackle Cordy Glenn, who's out with a concussion.

Philadelphia cornerback Ronald Darby is missing his third straight game with a hamstring injury, and cornerback Avonte Maddox is out for a second consecutive game with concussion symptoms and a neck injury. Receiver DeSean Jackson is missing his fourth straight game with an abdominal injury. Dakota Dozier is starting at right guard with Josh Kline out with a foot injury for the second time in three weeks for Minnesota.

NFL sacks leader Shaquil Barrett was active for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game in London against Carolina despite an oblique injury. Barrett was listed as questionable for the game Sunday against the Panthers but was set to play.

The Panthers played without cornerback Donte Jackson. He missed his third straight game with a groin injury.

___

HOUSTON-KANSAS CITY

Texans: QB Alex McGough, WR Kenny Stills (hamstring), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), RB Taiwan Jones (hip), LB Tyrell Adams, OL Greg Mancz (concussion), TE Logan Paulsen.

Chiefs: OL Eric Fisher (groin), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), LB Dorian O'Daniel (hamstring), OL Andrew Wylie (ankle), DL Chris Jones (groin), LB Anthony Hitchens (groin), OL Greg Senat.

___

NEW ORLEANS-JACKSONVILLE

Saints: CB Ken Crawley, S Saquan Hampton, G Nick Easton, OL Ethan Greenidge, QB Drew Brees, DE Trey Hendrickson, WR Tre'Quan Smith.

Jaguars: CB Jalen Ramsey, WR C.J. Board, RB Tyler Ervin, LB Austin Calitro, OL Brandon Thomas, TE Josh Oliver, DT Dontavius Russell.

___

WASHINGTON-MIAMI

Redskins: QB Colt McCoy, S Deshazor Everett, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, CB Aaron Colvin, G Wes Martin, TE Vernon Davis, WR Cam Sims.

Dolphins: WR Jakeem Grant, CB Johnson Bademosi, CB Xavien Howard, RB Myles Gaskin, FB Chandler Cox, C/G Chris Reed, C/G Keaton Sutherland.

___

SEATTLE-CLEVELAND

Seahawks: WR Gary Jennings, WR John Ursua, RB Rashaad Penny, CB Akeem King, T Duane Brown, G. D.J. Fluker, DB Branden Jackson.

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, WR Damion Ratley, CB Denzel Ward, CB Greedy Williams, DE Genard Avery, Austin Corbett, T Kendall Lamm.

___

CINCINNATI-BALTIMORE

Bengals: QB Jake Dolegala, DE Carlos Dunlap, DT Ryan Glasgow, WT A.J. Green, OT Andre Smith, DE Kerry Wynn, OT Cordy Glenn.

Ravens: WR Marquise Brown, LB Patrick Onwuasor, CB Jimmy Smith, CB Anthony Averett, DT Daylon Mack, QB Trace McSorley, G Ben Powers.

___

PHILADELPHIA-MINNESOTA

Eagles: WR DeSean Jackson, CB Ronald Darby, CB Avonte Maddox, RB Darren Sproles, DE Shareef Miller, C/G Nate Herbig.

Vikings: LB Kentrell Brothers, LB Ben Gedeon, G Josh Kline, G Dru Samia, T Oli Udoh, DT Jalyn Holmes, DT Armon Watts.

___

CAROLINA-TAMPA BAY

Panthers: QB Cam Newton, OT Greg Little, DE Christian Miller, DB Natrell Jamerson, G Trai Turner, TE Chris Manhertz, CB Donte Jackson, LB Bryan Cox.

Buccaneers: T Demar Dotson, G Alex Cappa, LB Jack Cichy, WR Breshad Perriman, LB Noah Dawkins, DL Patrick O'Connor, TE Tanner Hudson.

___

