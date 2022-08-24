Realmuto homers as Phillies top lowly Reds 7-5 AARON BRACY, Associated Press Aug. 24, 2022
1 of9 Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura, left, and Bryson Stott celebrate after a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto hits a double against Cincinnati Reds pitcher Reiver Sanmartin during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Cincinnati Reds right fielder Aristides Aquino catches a line out by Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Philadelphia Phillies pitcher David Robertson reacts after getting Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer to ground into a double play to end their baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, left, is tagged out at home by Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine after trying to score on a double by J.T. Realmuto during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, right, is tagged out at home by Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine after trying to score on a double by J.T. Realmuto during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night.
Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save.