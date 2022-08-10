Realmuto, Wheeler lead Phils past Marlins 4-1 for 6th in row AARON BRACY, Associated Press Aug. 9, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto celebrates a home run off of Miami Marlins' Braxton Garrett during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Philadelphia Phillies' Zack Wheeler pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, left, and relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez celebrate the team's 4-1 win in a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Members of the grounds crew pull a tarp over the field during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura (2) celebrates with Matt Vierling after Segura's home run off Miami Marlins' Braxton Garrett during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Miami Marlins' JJ Bleday hits a home run off Philadelphia Phillies' Zack Wheeler during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos seals second base past Miami Marlins' Joey Wendle during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Miami Marlins' Braxton Garrett pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura celebrates his home run off Miami Marlins' Braxton Garrett during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Members of the grounds crew pull a tarp over the field ahead of a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered, doubled and drove in two runs, Zack Wheeler allowed one run in six sharp innings and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-1 for their sixth straight victory Tuesday night.
Jean Segura also went deep for the Phillies, who have won 11 of 12 while improving to 40-19 since June 1. Philadelphia started the day in second place in the NL wild-card standings.