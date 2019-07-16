Rays trade C Bemboom to Angels for cash

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have traded catcher Anthony Bemboom to the Los Angeles Angels for cash.

The deal came while the Rays played at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.

The 29-year-old Bemboom was reinstated from 60-day injured list earlier in the day and designated for assignment. He'd been sidelined by a sprained left knee.

Bemboom made his major league debut this year and went 2 for 5 in three games. He was among a team-record six catchers used by Tampa Bay this season.

Drafted by the Angels in 2012, he played in their minor league system for five seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports