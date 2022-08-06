Rays draw club-record 13 walks, rally to beat Tigers 5-3 DAVE HOGG, Associated Press Aug. 5, 2022
DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning for the Tampa Bay Rays, who walked a franchise-record 13 times while rallying to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Friday night.
Three of the walks came in Tampa Bay's three-run eighth. The Rays trailed 3-0 after two innings before coming back to win their third straight game.