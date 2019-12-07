Rasas, other backups carry Texas Southern past Concordia

HOUSTON (AP) — Yahuza Rasas had 17 points and 15 rebounds off the bench and Texas Southern defeated Concordia (Texas) 85-47 on Saturday.

Reserves Chris Baldwin and Bryson Etienne had 16 and 10 points, respectively, for Texas Southern (3-6). The bench played a big role for the Tigers as the starters played limited minutes and no starter scored in double figures.

Zaid Harris had 14 points for the Division III Tornados. Jordan Berry added six rebounds.

Texas Southern plays at Nevada on Dec. 18.

