Rapinoe converts and US gets past Netherlands on penalties ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer July 30, 2021 Updated: July 30, 2021 10:34 a.m.
1 of12 United States' Lynn Williams, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Netherlands during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 United States' Samantha Mewis, left, celebrates with teammate Carli Lloyd after scoring against Netherlands during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 United States' Samantha Mewis, center, celebrates after scoring against Netherlands during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Kiichiro Sato/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Players of Netherlands celebrate a goal scored by teammate Vivianne Miedema during a women's quarterfinal soccer match against United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Kiichiro Sato/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 United States' players celebrate a goal scored by teammate Lynn Williams during a women's quarterfinal soccer match against Netherlands at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 United States' Rose Lavelle, right, dribbles past Netherlands' Jackie Groenen during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Kiichiro Sato/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 United States' Abby Dahlkemper, left, and Netherlands' Lieke Martens fall while fighting for the ball during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 United States' Rose Lavelle, left, and Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk battle for the ball during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. Kiichiro Sato/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Megan Rapinoe converted the deciding penalty in a shootout and the United States advanced to the semifinals of the women's Olympic soccer tournament 4-2 following a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.
United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stopped Vivianne Miedema's opening attempt in the shootout and then saved a shot from Aniek Nouwen before Rapinoe put her penalty away.
Written By
ANNE M. PETERSON