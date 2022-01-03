Rangers sit atop NHL after Kreider, Strome help beat Oilers

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored his 20th goal, Ryan Strome had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers beat the slumping Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Monday night for their third straight win.
Alexis Lafrenière and Barclay Goodrow each had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers win for the fourth time in six games (4-1-1). They moved into first place atop the Metropolitan Division and the NHL; they're tied with Washington with 48 points but hold the edge with more wins in regulation.