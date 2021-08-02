Rangers reshuffle roster more, replacing OF Dahl with Peters

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former All-Star outfielder David Dahl was designated for assignment Monday by the rebuilding Texas Rangers, who added DJ Peters to their roster after getting the outfielder on a waiver claim from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dahl hit .210 with four homers and 18 RBIs in his 63 games with the Rangers, who signed the 2019 National League All-Star for $2.7 million last winter. He was coming off right shoulder surgery then, and Colorado didn't offer him a contract. The 27-year-old Dahl missed all of June for Texas with rib cage and upper back issues.