Rangers reach 1-year deals with 4 of 5 arb-eligible players

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and pitchers Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández and Brett Martin agreed to one-year contracts Friday, avoiding salary arbitration.
The only other Texas player eligible for arbitration was catcher Mitch Garver, who missed the final three months last season after undergoing surgery on the flexor tendon in his right arm. Garver and the Rangers were set to exchange proposed salaries Friday, and the sides would go to a hearing in February if they don't reach an agreement before then.