Rangers introduce Rocker same day that 2 past No. 1s debut STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer Aug. 4, 2022 Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 9:09 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kumar Rocker will spend a few more days around the Texas Rangers before going to Arizona, where the third overall draft pick is expected to make his organizational debut in the fall instructional league.
“Getting through this process is the starting line,” Rocker said when formally introduced by the Rangers on Thursday, more than a week after signing a contract with a $5.2 million bonus. “So, pitching out there, getting free and being myself, it’s a great step in the right direction.”
STEPHEN HAWKINS