Rangers finish off four-game sweep of New Jersey Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Birthday boy Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal with three minutes to play and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 Sunday to sweep a four-game series over the past six days.
Chris Kreider, Vitali Kravtsov, Alexis Lafreniere and Ryan Strome also scored as the Rangers extended their season-high point streak to six games (5-0-1). Alexandar Georgiev, who had to leave the ice late in the first period with a lower-body injury only to return, finished with 25 saves as New York improved to 13-4-3 in its past 20 games.