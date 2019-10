Rangers-Devils Sums

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1—2 New Jersey 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, DeAngelo 1 (Skjei, Buchnevich), 6:02. 2, New Jersey, Coleman 3 (Zajac, Tennyson), 12:58. Penalties_Wood, NJ, (roughing), 2:55; Staal, NYR, (interference), 2:55; Haley, NYR, (roughing), 2:55; Palmieri, NJ, (hooking), 14:26; Strome, NYR, (tripping), 17:12; Hall, NJ, (interference), 17:48.

Second Period_3, New Jersey, Palmieri 3, 2:18 (pp). 4, New Jersey, Wood 1 (Hughes, Tennyson), 12:25. Penalties_Skjei, NYR, (interference), 2:13; Panarin, NYR, (holding), 3:07; Skjei, NYR, (roughing), 6:49; Hall, NJ, served by Bratt, (elbowing), 6:49; Hall, NJ, (roughing), 6:49; Bratt, NJ, (tripping), 14:31.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Fast 1 (Strome, Smith), 2:22. 6, New Jersey, Gusev 3, 12:21. 7, New Jersey, Subban 1, 19:12. Penalties_DeAngelo, NYR, (cross checking), 3:57; New Jersey bench, served by Hall (), 7:08; Fast, NYR, (boarding), 10:14; Simmonds, NJ, (hooking), 16:20; DeAngelo, NYR, (slashing), 19:52.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 10-15-6_31. New Jersey 14-9-15_38.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 6; New Jersey 1 of 7.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 1-1-0 (37 shots-33 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 1-1-2 (31-29).

A_16,514 (16,514). T_3:21.

Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Ryan Galloway.