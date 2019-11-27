Randall II leads UT Martin over Boston University 76-73

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Craig Randall II scored 25 points as UT Martin narrowly beat Boston University 76-73 in the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday.

Randall was 10 of 17 from the field, with five of UT Martin’s seven 3-pointers, to help the Skyhawks come from behind to claim third place in the Mayan Division.

Quintin Dove added 20 points with seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-4). Derek Hawthorne Jr. had 11 points, including a couple of baskets down the stretch, and six rebounds.

Jonas Harper had 14 points for the Terriers (3-5). Max Mahoney added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Alex Vilarino had 13 points.

Mahoney hit a layup with 1:13 to go and was fouled but missed the free throw for a 73-72 BU lead. Parker Stewart made two free throws at the other end to give the Skyhawks the lead. Vilarino missed a jumper and Dove sealed it with two free throws.

