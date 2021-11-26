Rakell, Stolarz help Ducks end skid in 4-0 win over Senators

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Friday.

Troy Terry had a power-play goal and Isac Lundestrom and Derek Grant also scored to help the Ducks end a three-game losing streak. Stolarz got his fourth career shutout, and rookie center Trevor Zegras had two assists.

Anton Forsberg made 29 saves for the Senators. They have dropped four in a row and have only one victory in their past 11 games.

Rakell extended Anaheim’s lead to 4-0 at 9:05 of the third period, getting to the edge of the paint for the chip shot to finish off a clever passing sequence from Sonny Milano to Zegras to Rakell.

Rakell has two goals and two assists in a three-game points streak since returning from an upper-body injury that kept him out for 10 games.

Terry put the Ducks up 3-0 with 43 second left in the second, building up speed before cutting right and putting a backhand shot in between Forsberg’s legs. It was Terry’s fourth power-play goal and 13th overall, pacing the team in both categories.

Grant made it 2-0 with 9:32 to go in the second by scoring off the rush after Anaheim killed a penalty. Victor Mete tried to bat the loose puck away after Grant’s shot was stopped by Forsberg, but it struck Tyler Ennis and went it.

Ennis could do nothing but hang his head after the inadvertent gaffe, which came after he lost his footing in the neutral zone to allow Grant to race down the ice with the puck.

The Ducks broke through with 3:17 left in the first on Lundestrom’s fourth goal from a one-timer in the low slot.

NOTES: Zegras has four assists in his past three games. … Milano has two goals and two assists in a three-game points streak. … Ducks F Adam Henrique returned to the lineup after sitting out at Colorado on Wednesday because of an upper-body injury. … Senators G Matt Murray was a healthy scratch after allowing four goals on 27 shots in a 6-3 loss at Ottawa on Wednesday. Filip Gustavsson backed up Forsberg. … Senators D Josh Brown is expected to miss four to six weeks after sustaining an upper-body injury against Colorado on Monday.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Los Angeles on Saturday.

Ducks: Host Toronto on Sunday.

