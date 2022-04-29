Raiders decline options on three 2019 1st-round picks JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer April 29, 2022
The Las Vegas Raiders are declining the fifth-year options on all three of their 2019 first-round picks as the new regime doesn't want to commit to players inherited on the roster.
General manager Dave Ziegler announced Friday that the team will let defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram play out the final year of their rookie contracts instead of extending them through 2023.