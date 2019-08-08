Raiders 'concerned' over status of RG Gabe Jackson

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders are concerned about the status of starting right guard Gabe Jackson after he injured his leg in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson went down early in the session Thursday when someone rolled into his leg. He was then taken off the field on a cart and owner Mark Davis went into the locker room shortly after that for almost 15 minutes.

Coach Jon Gruden said after practice that he didn't want to speculate on the extent of the injury but acknowledged he is "really concerned."

Jackson is a key part of Oakland's offensive line. The Raiders already will be without starting left guard Richie Incognito for the first two regular-season games because of a suspension and top backup Denzelle Good is expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing back surgery.

Denver Kirkland and Jordan Devey split time in Jackson's place for the remainder of the practice.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden claps during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Napa, Calif. Both the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams held a joint practice before their upcoming preseason game on Saturday. Photo: Eric Risberg, AP

