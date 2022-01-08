Rahm, Smith pull away at Kapalua on day of record scoring DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Jan. 8, 2022 Updated: Jan. 8, 2022 10:38 p.m.
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm matched the low score of his career, tied the course record at Kapalua and played his last 12 holes in 11-under par for a 61. He needed it just to catch Cameron Smith in the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Saturday.
In an outrageously low-scoring start to the new year on the PGA Tour, Rahm and Smith pulled away from the rest of the winners-only field by going shot-for-shot, putt-for-putt across so much of the back nine on the defenseless Plantation course.