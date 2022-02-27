Raffl scores twice, leads Stars past struggling Sabres 4-2 Feb. 27, 2022 Updated: Feb. 27, 2022 5:57 p.m.
1 of15 Dallas Stars left wing Michael Raffl (18) is congratulated by teammate Esa Lindell (23) after Raffle score a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
DALLAS (AP) — Michael Raffl scored twice to end a 16-game goalless streak and Jake Oettinger made 38 saves as the Dallas Stars beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Sunday.
Raffl scored the game’s first goal midway through the first period, his first since Jan. 6, and added his sixth of the season late in the second period. It was the 33-year-old’s third multi-goal game in 560 NHL appearances.