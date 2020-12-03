Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LETOURNEAU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Argue 0 8-16 1-1 2-9 1 4 18
Eberhardt 0 4-11 0-0 0-0 1 0 11
J.Moore 0 2-7 0-1 0-5 2 2 5
Pride 0 3-6 0-0 3-5 0 2 6
Matthews 0 0-3 1-2 0-8 0 2 1
Totals 200 30-73 5-8 6-36 11 17 74

Percentages: FG .411, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Eberhardt 3-10, Argue 1-2, J.Moore 1-4, Pride 0-1, Matthews 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Argue, J.Moore).

Turnovers: 16 (Argue 5, J.Moore 3, Eberhardt, Pride).

Steals: 9 (Argue 2, Eberhardt 2, J.Moore, Matthews).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
RICE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fiedler 0 8-11 0-0 5-11 4 0 16
Clark 0 6-9 1-2 1-4 3 2 14
Ege Havsa 0 1-2 2-2 0-1 2 0 4
Evee 0 5-9 1-4 0-4 2 3 13
Mullins 0 6-11 0-0 1-5 2 1 13
Totals 200 37-74 10-17 11-44 19 9 94

Percentages: FG .500, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Evee 2-5, Clark 1-2, Mullins 1-3, Ege Havsa 0-1, Fiedler 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 ().

Turnovers: 14 (Fiedler 3, Ege Havsa 2, Mullins 2).

Steals: 5 (Evee 2, Clark).

Technical Fouls: None.

LeTourneau 33 41 74
Rice 46 48 94

.