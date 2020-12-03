https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/RICE-94-LETOURNEAU-74-15773987.php
RICE 94, LETOURNEAU 74
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LETOURNEAU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Argue
|0
|8-16
|1-1
|2-9
|1
|4
|18
|Eberhardt
|0
|4-11
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|11
|J.Moore
|0
|2-7
|0-1
|0-5
|2
|2
|5
|Pride
|0
|3-6
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|2
|6
|Matthews
|0
|0-3
|1-2
|0-8
|0
|2
|1
|Totals
|200
|30-73
|5-8
|6-36
|11
|17
|74
Percentages: FG .411, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Eberhardt 3-10, Argue 1-2, J.Moore 1-4, Pride 0-1, Matthews 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Argue, J.Moore).
Turnovers: 16 (Argue 5, J.Moore 3, Eberhardt, Pride).
Steals: 9 (Argue 2, Eberhardt 2, J.Moore, Matthews).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RICE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fiedler
|0
|8-11
|0-0
|5-11
|4
|0
|16
|Clark
|0
|6-9
|1-2
|1-4
|3
|2
|14
|Ege Havsa
|0
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|4
|Evee
|0
|5-9
|1-4
|0-4
|2
|3
|13
|Mullins
|0
|6-11
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|1
|13
|Totals
|200
|37-74
|10-17
|11-44
|19
|9
|94
Percentages: FG .500, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Evee 2-5, Clark 1-2, Mullins 1-3, Ege Havsa 0-1, Fiedler 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 ().
Turnovers: 14 (Fiedler 3, Ege Havsa 2, Mullins 2).
Steals: 5 (Evee 2, Clark).
Technical Fouls: None.
|LeTourneau
|33
|41
|—
|74
|Rice
|46
|48
|—
|94
.
