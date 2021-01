LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Running back Markese Stepp has transferred from Southern California to Nebraska, strengthening an area of need for the Cornhuskers following the departures of Dedrick Mills and Wan'Dale Robinson.

Stepp made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday. The 6-foot, 235-pounder appeared in five of the Trojans' six games and was the team's third-leading rusher with 45 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 28 yards.