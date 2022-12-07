Quinnipiac 75, Holy Cross 71

Otieno 1-1 2-2 4, Balanc 4-11 4-5 12, Kortright 3-9 4-6 10, S.Lewis 2-5 3-5 7, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Chenery 3-6 1-2 7, Nweke 7-10 0-0 15, Riggins 5-6 3-6 13, Jones 3-7 0-1 7, Reyes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 17-27 75.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs